AASP-MN Announces 19th Annual Race for Automotive Education September 28-30

The 19th Annual Race for Automotive Education is planned for September 28-30 at ProKart Indoor Racing, Burnsville, Minn. The event, postponed from January due to COVID, serves as the Alliance’s primary fundraiser for its Automotive Education Fund, which provides financial resources to support automotive students, enhance automotive programs and raise awareness of career opportunities in the automotive service industry. Since its inception, the fund has disbursed nearly $280,000 directly to students enrolled in automotive programs through the association’s scholarship program and Skills USA competition.

AASP-MN 2019 logoAASP-MN members and other industry supporters will organize teams to compete in kart racing at speeds

