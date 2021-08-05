WMABA Releases Consumer Guide to Collision Repair

The Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association (WMABA) published a new guide to help consumers take control of their collision repair experience in a way that keeps their families safer following an accident.

“Due to rapidly evolving technologies and advanced safety systems in vehicles, the repair process has become much more complex,” stated Jordan Hendler, WMABA Executive Director. “Consumers are facing disparities in what the repairer and insurance company is telling them is correct for their car. We see this guide as