CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / WMABA Releases Consumer Guide to Collision Repair

WMABA Releases Consumer Guide to Collision Repair

By Leave a Comment

The Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association (WMABA) published a new guide to help consumers take control of their collision repair experience in a way that keeps their families safer following an accident.

The Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association (WMABA) has developed a new guide for consumers on the collision repair process.

“Due to rapidly evolving technologies and advanced safety systems in vehicles, the repair process has become much more complex,” stated Jordan Hendler, WMABA Executive Director. “Consumers are facing disparities in what the repairer and insurance company is telling them is correct for their car. We see this guide as

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey