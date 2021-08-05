Driven Brands Reports Adding 57 New Collision Repair Centers in First Half of 2021

Driven Brands Collision announced its collision repair networks, ABRA Auto Body Repair of America, CARSTAR and Fix Auto USA, had strong operational performance across its brands and added 57 new collision repair centers in the first half of 2021.

ABRA Auto Body Repair of America continues to outpace the industry in it’s returned-to-shop metric, maintaining its commitment to repair vehicles right the first time. The CARSTAR customer experience puts up outstanding numbers having an average 4.8 Google review rating across its over 11,000 new reviews in 2021. While Fix Auto USA continues its high-performing reputation as it outpaces industry standards