CSN Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Alberta

CSN Collision Centres announced the addition of CSN Drayton Valley in central Alberta, Canada to its network. CSN maintains its pace of expansion through the middle part of 2021.

“We have an aggressive target for the year, and this is another step in the right direction,” said CSN Western Sales Manager, Kari Barton.

CSN Drayton Valley is owned and operated by Ken and Megan Willows who have been leading the staff there for the last 5-years. Providing the driving community of more than 5,000 with outstanding collision and auto body repairs is a labor of passion for the two.

“The