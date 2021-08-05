AASP-MN Accepting Applications for Executive Director Position Through August 31

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) announced it has formed a search committee and is accepting applications for its new executive director. In May, the association announced that its longtime Executive Director, Judell Anderson, was retiring.

A position announcement has been developed based on this information and can be found online. Applications will be accepted until August 31.

AASP-MN President Tom Archambault is leading a Search Committee consisting of three current board members and three past presidents. The Committee will be spearheading the process of evaluating candidates and making a hiring recommendation to the Board