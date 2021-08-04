CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / State Farm’s Ed Mondragon Joins CIECA Board

State Farm’s Ed Mondragon Joins CIECA Board

By Leave a Comment

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that Ed Mondragon, a property and casualty (P&C) claims consultant in State Farm’s Consulting Services department, joined CIECA’s board of trustees effective immediately. In his new role, Mondragon will support CIECA’s mission to develop and promote electronic data integration standards.

Ed Mondragon, a claims consultant from State Farm, joined CIECA’s board.

“I have a passion for improvements that benefit customers and employee experiences,” said Mondragon. “As a CIECA board member, I am excited about networking with other industry professionals and carrying on CEICA’s tradition of developing and promoting electronic communication standards that

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey