State Farm’s Ed Mondragon Joins CIECA Board

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that Ed Mondragon, a property and casualty (P&C) claims consultant in State Farm’s Consulting Services department, joined CIECA’s board of trustees effective immediately. In his new role, Mondragon will support CIECA’s mission to develop and promote electronic data integration standards.

“I have a passion for improvements that benefit customers and employee experiences,” said Mondragon. “As a CIECA board member, I am excited about networking with other industry professionals and carrying on CEICA’s tradition of developing and promoting electronic communication standards that