Interview: Lucky Papageorg on Collision Repair Labor Rates in Massachusetts

AASP/MA Executive Director details longstanding concerns with collision repair labor rates in the Commonwealth and legislative efforts to tie increases to inflation rate.

In July, the Alliance of Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Massachusetts (AASP/MA) reported on its latest efforts to address longstanding concerns by its collision repair facility members that labor rates haven’t kept pace with inflation since auto insurance reform laws were passed in the late 1980s. In our video interview embedded below, Lucky Papageorg, executive director of AASP/MA, details legislation introduced to adjust rates for historical inflation over the last few decades and provide a mechanism