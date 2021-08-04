ARA Members Form New Partnership in California

The Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA) announced two long-time ARA member facilities formed a new partnership. Arizona Auto & Truck Parts/Pull N Save and Allied Auto Salvage announced a collaboration named Pull N Save Riverside (PNSR) in Riverside, Calif. PNSR will continue the full-service auto parts operation under the Allied brand in addition to adding a self-service operation at this location.

Michael Pierson Sr, Michael Pierson Jr, Bill Whetstone, Chris Whetstone, and Rachel Whetstone Ehlers are all equity holders in Pull N Save Riverside and will all have major roles in moving PNSR forward. The partnership is the result of the