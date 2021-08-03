Safelite Acquires Advanced Glass & Trim in Wyoming

Safelite Group, the parent of Safelite AutoGlass, announced an agreement to acquire Advanced Glass & Trim in Jackson, Wy. The transaction was completed on Friday, July 30.

“We’re pleased to welcome Advanced Glass & Trim associates to the Safelite family,” said Tom Feeney, president and CEO of Safelite Group. “Open since 2004, their focus on exceptional customer service and commitment to the community nicely align with our mission and values, making this acquisition a terrific addition to our business.”

“This is a fantastic opportunity to utilize the skills and talents of their team while honoring their legacy,” said Feeney. “Together,