PPG Recognized for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Practices

PPG (NYSE:PPG) announced that it has been named to the FTSE4Good Index Series for the third consecutive year. The index measures the performance of companies’ environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

PPG logo“Our unwavering commitment to developing and delivering the paints and coatings that will create solutions today for a more sustainable tomorrow is backed by key ESG priority areas, including operating with integrity, preserving and protecting the environment and communities in which we operate, developing PPG people, and ensuring that our workforce is inclusive and representative of our diverse global customer base,” said Diane Kappas, PPG vice president, global sustainability.

