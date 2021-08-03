CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Huard Acquires Arizona Collision Repair Center

Huard Acquires Arizona Collision Repair Center

By 1 Comment

James Huard, a long-time industry veteran operating and managing many body shops during his 35-year career has become the new owner-operator of Painter’s Collision Center, along with his wife Kelly Huard. Operating in Queen Creek, Ariz., a suburb of Phoenix. Painter’s Collision Center is a 25,000 sq. ft. facility with 16-member team that has a 17-year history in the market.

Huard began his career as a detailer where he quickly grasped the business of running a shop. Huard would ultimately be appointed to various executive management roles for national MSOs–General Manager, Regional Manager, VP of Operations and most recently as

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Comments

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey