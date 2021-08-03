Huard Acquires Arizona Collision Repair Center

James Huard, a long-time industry veteran operating and managing many body shops during his 35-year career has become the new owner-operator of Painter’s Collision Center, along with his wife Kelly Huard. Operating in Queen Creek, Ariz., a suburb of Phoenix. Painter’s Collision Center is a 25,000 sq. ft. facility with 16-member team that has a 17-year history in the market.
Huard began his career as a detailer where he quickly grasped the business of running a shop. Huard would ultimately be appointed to various executive management roles for national MSOs–General Manager, Regional Manager, VP of Operations and most recently as
