Eric Wilbert Nominated to Join Executive Committee of Automotive Recyclers Association

The Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA) announced that professional automotive recycler Eric Wilbert of Wilbert’s U-Pull-It, LLC in Williamson, N.Y. has been nominated to join the Association Executive Committee as Secretary for 2021-2022.

“Coming from a family with predecessors that have been very active with many associations, I am incredibly honored to be nominated as the incoming secretary for ARA in 2021,” said Wilbert. “As my presidency for the Automotive Recyclers Association of New York winds down, I am excited to continue my focus on working for the industry that has supported my family and employees for nearly 70 years.”

