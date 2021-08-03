Advance Auto Parts Commits $250,000 to Increase Diversity Among Automotive and Collision Repair Technicians at Wake Tech Community College

Gift will support recruitment initiative to increase diversity in the school’s automotive programs and provide tools for the new Hendrick Center for Automotive Excellence
The Advance Auto Parts Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), announced a $200,000 commitment and partnership with Wake Technical Community College in North Carolina for a first-of-its-kind recruitment initiative aimed at increasing student diversity in the school’s automotive systems technology and collision repair programs. Additionally, the retailer, which operates as Advance Auto Parts, has committed $50,000 in funding to outfit the school’s tool rooms to support student learning.
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.