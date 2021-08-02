CollisionWeek

Michelle Sullivan Appointed U.S. Sales Director at AkzoNobel

AkzoNobel today announced that Michelle Sullivan is appointed Sales Director for its Vehicle Refinish (VR) US-East Region effective August 1. Michelle reports directly to John Griffin, Regional Commercial Director – AkzoNobel Automotive & Specialty Coatings, Americas, and President – AkzoNobel, Inc. In her new role, Michelle is responsible for leading sales efforts across all VR segments in the East region and is part of the AkzoNobel Automotive & Specialty Coatings Americas Management Team. Michelle was previously the Strategic Sales leader for AkzoNobel’s VR business in North America.

Michelle Sullivan was named U.S. Sales Director at AkzoNobel.

