Consumer Sentiment Declines on Concerns Over Slowdown in Economy Amid Rising COVID Risks

Concerns over inflation at highest levels in more than 50 years.

Consumer sentiment fell in July, posting a monthly decline of 5.0% from June, falling to the lowest level since February, according to the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers. The Consumer Sentiment Index fell to 81.2 in July 2021 from June’s 85.5, and the lowest level since 76.8 was recorded in February. The Expectations component fell to 79.0 in July from June’s 83.5, but was well above last July’s 65.9. The Current Conditions Index fell slightly to 84.5 in July, down from June’s 88.6 and barely above last July’s