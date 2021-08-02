Classic Collision Acquires 14 Collision Repair Centers in Pacific Northwest

With the acquisition, Classic now operates 100 locations in eight states.

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of 14 Central Auto Body locations in Oregon and Washington. Classic Collision now operates a total of 100 repair centers in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, California, Alaska, Oregon, and Washington.

Central Auto Body, in business for three decades in Oregon has a footprint covering the Portland, Seattle/Tacoma and Medford markets.

“Classic Collision has incredible momentum in the collision industry right now, and we are excited to be part of their expansion into new markets and look forward to serving the community under