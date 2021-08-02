CollisionWeek

CCC and Dragoneer Investment Group Close SPAC Merger

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. and Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC completed the previously announced business combination of CCC and Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed by Dragoneer Investment Group on July 30. The Business Combination was approved by Dragoneer shareholders at a special meeting held July 29. Starting today, the common stock and warrants of the combined company, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols CCCS and CCCS WS, respectively.

CCC 2021 logoCCC received net proceeds of approximately $605 million from the transaction that will

