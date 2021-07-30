July Gas Consumption and Interstate Traffic Continues Near Pre-Pandemic Levels

Following record gasoline demand on weekly basis leading into July 4 holiday, the four-week moving average has remained within 1% of 2019 levels. Interstate passenger traffic at similar levels.

The recovery in gasoline consumption and traffic volume has held following the record demand leading into the July 4 holiday in the U.S. The four-week moving average of gas consumption has increased for 21 of 30 weeks so far this year through the most recent data available through the week ending July 23.

The latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that gasoline consumption for the week ending