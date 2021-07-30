CollisionWeek

Insurance Associations Defend Auto Insurer Pricing Factors

Following calls by consumer groups for the U.S. Treasury Department’s Federal Insurance Office (FIO) to update its 2017 auto insurance affordability study, two insurance groups commented on the proposals.

APCIA logoDavid Snyder, vice president of the American Property Casualty Insurance Association’s Policy, Research and International Division (APCIA) said, “We support the Department of Treasury’s Federal Insurance Office (FIO) updating its 2017 study on the affordability of auto insurance. We think the best and most beneficial approach would be for a new auto insurance study that replicates the 2017 study using the same data and methodology so that the study can

