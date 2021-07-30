I-CAR Announce Board Election Results

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) Board of Directors announced the election of four individuals to fill open board seats, including two members returning for a second, three-year term.

The Board’s election process concluded on July 14 and new board members will assume their roles immediately following the August 25 I-CAR Board of Directors meeting.

I-CAR’s Board of Directors is composed of four representatives from the Collision Repair segment; three each from OEM and Insurance segments; and one each from Education; Equipment, Tool and Supply; and Related Services segments. At the Board’s option, up to four hybrid seats