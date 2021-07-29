Honda Collision Repair Focus of August 12 Guild 21 Webinar

VeriFacts Automotive, LLC announced that the next Guild 21 Webinar will be held on Thursday, August 12 at 2 p.m. (EDT) and focus on All Things Honda. The 60-minute presentation will feature Scott Kaboos, America Honda Motor Company’s national assistant manager of Collision Repair Training and Technology. Kaboos will be joined by John Chambers, Honda’s new assistant manager in charge of the Honda/Acura certified network of collision repair shops; and Dane Rounkles, Honda’s new manager of Wholesale Collision Parts Marketing.

Registration for the August 12 Guild 21 webinar is available online.

Kaboos, Chambers and Rounkles will talk about the