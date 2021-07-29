CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Enterprise Holdings Awards $7 Million to Nearly 700 Nonprofits Working to Advance Social and Racial Equity

Enterprise Holdings Awards $7 Million to Nearly 700 Nonprofits Working to Advance Social and Racial Equity

By Leave a Comment

Enterprise Holdings, through the Enterprise Holdings Foundation, is awarding its inaugural local Enterprise Holdings ROAD Forward grants to nearly 700 nonprofit organizations addressing social and racial equity gaps facing youth and families in communities across the globe. Combined, the grants total more than $7 million in 2021.

Enterprise ROAD Forward infographic

The announcement is another step in the ROAD Forward initiative to allocate $35 million over five years to more than 70 global Enterprise operating teams to drive local impact, as part of its five-year, $55 million commitment. The grant program empowers Enterprise Holdings’ more than 80,000 employees to take the lead on identifying

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey