Enterprise Holdings Awards $7 Million to Nearly 700 Nonprofits Working to Advance Social and Racial Equity

Enterprise Holdings, through the Enterprise Holdings Foundation, is awarding its inaugural local Enterprise Holdings ROAD Forward grants to nearly 700 nonprofit organizations addressing social and racial equity gaps facing youth and families in communities across the globe. Combined, the grants total more than $7 million in 2021.

The announcement is another step in the ROAD Forward initiative to allocate $35 million over five years to more than 70 global Enterprise operating teams to drive local impact, as part of its five-year, $55 million commitment. The grant program empowers Enterprise Holdings’ more than 80,000 employees to take the lead on identifying