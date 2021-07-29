Crash Champions Hosts 10th Annual Make-A-Wish Foundation Fundraiser

Crash Champions, LLC announced that its 10th annual Make-A-Wish Foundation golfing fundraiser has raised $15,000, the highest one-year total in the event’s history. The event had 160 golfers hitting the links at Gleneagles Country Club in Lemont, Illinois to support life changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, with funds raised through vendor sponsorships, golfer entry fees, a silent auction, and raffle ticket sales. Participants included Crash Champions leadership, carrier partners, vendors and community members.

“Since Crash’s earliest days, we have always prioritized our charitable giving and community-centered events,” said Crash Champions Founder and CEO Matt Ebert. “Without question one