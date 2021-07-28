U.S. Senators Introduce Road to Zero Resolution Calling for an End to Traffic Deaths

With traffic deaths on the rise, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and U.S. Representative Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) led their Congressional colleagues in introducing the Road to Zero resolution today in support of progress to eliminate traffic deaths. The resolution expresses a commitment to advancing policies to end roadway fatalities by 2050 and supports efforts to address transportation safety disparities and inequities.

“We must act to prevent crashes that tragically take far too many Americans’ lives each day,” said Blumenthal. “By committing to enact proven, commonsense road safety policies, this resolution charts the course to reduce traffic deaths to zero by