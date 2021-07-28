Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Center in Santa Clara, California

Crash Champions, LLC announced today the acquisition of Anderson-Behel Body Shop, a single shop located at 750 Aldo Ave, Santa Clara, Calif. This is the company’s first expansion in the San Francisco Bay Area after initially entering the Northern California market last month with the acquisitions of American Autobody Specialist and Diablo Auto Body. The Company now has 30 collision repair centers across the Golden State.

“I am very proud of the success that we have had as a Company since introducing our brand to the Northern California market last month, and bringing Anderson-Behel and its team onboard is a