Fix Network Expands in Spain with Launch of Six NOVUS Glass Locations

Fix Network World announced the launch of the first six Fix Auto-NOVUS Glass locations across Spain. The new locations, Barcelona North, Arganda del Rey, Leganes, Madrid Este, Coslada and Guadalajara, are the first of many locations that Fix Network World has planned to support Spain’s aftermarket industry. The Spanish operations for Fix Auto and NOVUS Glass are led by GTRES master franchisee and CEO Luis Chao Jaramillo and supported by Operations and Strategy Director Fermín Hevia García.

