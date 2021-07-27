Crash Champions Adds Four Collision Repair Centers in Ohio

Continues growth in Cleveland market with two separate acquisitions.

Crash Champions, LLC announced the acquisition of four collision repair centers in two separate transactions. Crash Champions acquired the Ohio Collision Group (OCG), with three locations in the Cleveland metro area, and Car-Tech Collision of Akron, a single shop located at 727 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Road, in Akron.

With the addition of these four shops, Crash Champions now has 16 conveniently located collision repair centers across Ohio. This transaction complements the company’s earlier acquisitions of two-shop Centerline Auto Body and six Excalibur Auto Body repair shops in the region, creating one