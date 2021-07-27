CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / CIECA August 19 Webinar Features CCC on AI and Network Connections Redefining Claims and Repair Experience

CIECA August 19 Webinar Features CCC on AI and Network Connections Redefining Claims and Repair Experience

By Leave a Comment

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECAST webinar is scheduled for Thursday, August 19 at 2 p.m. (EDT). The webinar, How Activating AI and Network Connections is Redefining the Claims and Repair Experiences, will feature Marc Fredman, chief strategy officer, and Shivani Govil, chief product officer, from CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC).

CIECA 2019 logoRegistration for the webinar is available online.

“There are two prominent yet competing trends driving our industry: increasing complexity over the long term and consumers’ desire for simplicity,” said Fredman. “Both challenges can be solved with data.”

“Our discussion is for those

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey