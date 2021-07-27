CIECA August 19 Webinar Features CCC on AI and Network Connections Redefining Claims and Repair Experience

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECAST webinar is scheduled for Thursday, August 19 at 2 p.m. (EDT). The webinar, How Activating AI and Network Connections is Redefining the Claims and Repair Experiences, will feature Marc Fredman, chief strategy officer, and Shivani Govil, chief product officer, from CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC).

Registration for the webinar is available online.

“There are two prominent yet competing trends driving our industry: increasing complexity over the long term and consumers’ desire for simplicity,” said Fredman. “Both challenges can be solved with data.”

“Our discussion is for those