Axalta Reports Reports Sales Up 72.6% in Second Quarter over Pandemic Impacted 2020

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) reported net sales of $1,126.8 million for its second quarter ended June 30, an increase of 72.6% year-over-year, including a 5.3% foreign currency benefit, driven by 56.4% higher volumes and 9.3% higher average price and product mix.

The company reported that volume growth across all end-markets was driven by ongoing recovery from pandemic-related macroeconomic impacts. Both price and product mix were positive in the period within Performance Coatings and included initial pricing offsets to the variable input inflation witnessed in 2021 that intensified during second quarter.

Mobility Coatings segment price and product mix was impacted

