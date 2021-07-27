CollisionWeek

AkzoNobel and Sikkens Extend Partnership with Mercedes-Benz in China and Indonesia

Mercedes-Benz and AkzoNobel have agreed to extend their partnership agreement for another four years. It means the company will continue to be a recommended supplier of vehicle refinish products and services in China and a preferred partner in Indonesia.

The deal was confirmed after extensive testing and analysis of the product assortments and services provided by AkzoNobel’s premium Sikkens brand.

“We’re delighted to extend our successful partnership with one of the world’s most renowned automotive brands,” says Patrick Bourguignon, Director of AkzoNobel’s Automotive and Specialty Coatings business. “We believe that our class-leading Sikkens portfolio, digital color tools and services offering

