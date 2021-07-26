Property & Casualty Insurers’ Q1 Net Income Grows as Profitability Ratios Worsen

U.S. industry notches strong first quarter, but catastrophes hamper underwriting performance, according to Verisk and APCIA

Private property/casualty insurers in the United States saw their net income after taxes increase in the first quarter of 2021 from a year earlier, while their combined ratio – a key measure of underwriting profitability – worsened, according to a new report from Verisk (NASDAQ:VRSK), the global data analytics provider, and the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA).

Insurers’ net income after taxes increased to $20 billion in the first quarter of 2021, from $17.9 billion in the first quarter of 2020. Growth was