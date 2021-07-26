CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / OCTO Telematics and Ford Team Up to Provide More Accurate Auto Insurance Risk Scores

OCTO Telematics and Ford Team Up to Provide More Accurate Auto Insurance Risk Scores

By Leave a Comment

OCTO Telematics announced a new agreement with Ford Motor Company to leverage Ford’s connected vehicle data to extend its predictive insurance risk score, OCTO DriveAbility Score. The integration provides a seamless experience for auto insurers and their policyholders with highly accurate pricing based upon driving data sourced directly from Ford vehicles fitted with embedded connectivity.

Octo Telematics logo“We’re excited to be working with OCTO to help provide enhanced scoring capabilities for insurance carriers through Ford’s connected vehicle data” said Kari Novatney, General Manager, Connectivity Strategy & Partnerships, Ford Motor Company. “OCTO offers insurers the ability to better manage risk based on actual

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey