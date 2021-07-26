OCTO Telematics and Ford Team Up to Provide More Accurate Auto Insurance Risk Scores

OCTO Telematics announced a new agreement with Ford Motor Company to leverage Ford’s connected vehicle data to extend its predictive insurance risk score, OCTO DriveAbility Score. The integration provides a seamless experience for auto insurers and their policyholders with highly accurate pricing based upon driving data sourced directly from Ford vehicles fitted with embedded connectivity.

“We’re excited to be working with OCTO to help provide enhanced scoring capabilities for insurance carriers through Ford’s connected vehicle data” said Kari Novatney, General Manager, Connectivity Strategy & Partnerships, Ford Motor Company. “OCTO offers insurers the ability to better manage risk based on actual