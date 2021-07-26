GM Issues New Recall and Safety Instructions for 2017-19 Chevrolet Bolt

Owners urged to limit charging capacity, park away from structures, charge after every use.

GM has issued a new recall affecting the 50,932 Model Year 2017-2019 Chevrolet Bolt vehicles, , even if the owner has had the previous recall repairs completed covered under the original recall announced in November 2020 and revised in May 2021. NHTSA is aware of one fire with the interim remedy and two fires with the final remedy.