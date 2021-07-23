CollisionWeek

Tractable Launches AI Subrogation Solution for Auto Insurers

Tractable announced the launch of AI Subro, a new solution that will help US auto insurers resolve subrogation tasks with artificial intelligence (AI).

Tractable logoAI Subro digitizes and accelerates many of the tasks involved in subrogation – the process by which insurers legally pursue third parties that have caused losses to the insured. At present, subrogation is often a manual, time-intensive process, frequently outsourced to service providers.

With AI Subro, insurers can carry out their own subrogation claims, accurately and efficiently – helping them avoid outsourcing, recover more losses and reduce their loss ratios, resulting in better outcomes for policyholders.

