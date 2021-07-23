Repairify Receives Patent for System to Select Correct OEM and Aftermarket Diagnostic Tools Using VIN

Repairify, Inc., the parent of asTech, announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has awarded Repairify patent serial no. 16/202,642 for remote automotive diagnostics. The patent recognizes aspects of Repairify’s technology, including systems and methods that allow technicians to use a mobile device to read a vehicle’s identification number (VIN), transmit the VIN to a diagnostic database, and assist in determining whether an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) diagnostic tool, or aftermarket tool, is required for proper diagnosis and/or repair of the vehicle.