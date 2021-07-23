CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Repairify Receives Patent for System to Select Correct OEM and Aftermarket Diagnostic Tools Using VIN

Repairify Receives Patent for System to Select Correct OEM and Aftermarket Diagnostic Tools Using VIN

By Leave a Comment

Repairify, Inc., the parent of asTech, announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has awarded Repairify patent serial no. 16/202,642 for remote automotive diagnostics. The patent recognizes aspects of Repairify’s technology, including systems and methods that allow technicians to use a mobile device to read a vehicle’s identification number (VIN), transmit the VIN to a diagnostic database, and assist in determining whether an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) diagnostic tool, or aftermarket tool, is required for proper diagnosis and/or repair of the vehicle.

Repairify announced it received a patent for its technology to use a vehicle identification number (VIN)

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey