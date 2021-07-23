Philadelphia Customs and Border Protection Seizes Nearly $300k in Counterfeit Auto Parts from China

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Philadelphia, Pa. seized a counterfeit Chinese cache of vehicle parts on July 14 that were destined to an address in Feasterville-Trevose, Pa.

The shipment arrived on June 4 and consisted of 5,657 pieces that included vehicle door locks, hinges, powered mirrors, steering wheel switches, headlights and taillights, grills, rear bumpers, and paint kits. CBP officers suspected the auto parts to be counterfeit and detained them.

Officers consulted with CBP’s automotive experts at the agency’s Centers of