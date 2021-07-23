Four New Jersey Veterans Receive Recycled Rides at NABC New Jersey Golf Fundraiser

On Wednesday, four New Jersey veterans received refurbished vehicles to provide them independence and the ability to work and take care of their families thanks to the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program along with car donor GEICO and collision repair partners Caliber Collision Centers, Ray Mees Auto Coach and Cherry Hill Collision Center.

The presentation was held in conjunction with the NABC Garden State Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser at Mountain View Golf Club in