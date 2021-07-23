Collision Repair Industry Production in April Up Over 20% Compared to Last Year

Production employment increased for the month, but hours worked declined compared to March.

An analysis of the latest data released from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) covering the final April employment, hours worked and wages indicated growth on a year-over-year basis but a slight decline versus the previous month.

Overall, total collision repair industry employment in April was up 12.8% compared to April 2020, the first month impacted by the government shutdowns.

The industry’s total production, which we define as the total average weekly hours per month multiplied by the total number of production and