UVeye Secures $60 Million in New Investments

CarMax, W.R. Berkley Corporation and F.I.T. Ventures among UVeye’s Series C Investors.

UVeye, a supplier of high-speed vehicle inspection systems for the auto industry, has obtained $60 million in additional funding to support its global expansion plans.

CarMax, W.R. Berkley Corporation and F.I.T. Ventures are among the participants in UVeye’s Series C funding round. CarMax, the largest used-car retailer in the U.S., joins a UVeye group of investors that already includes Volvo Cars, Hyundai Motors and Toyota Tsusho.

W.R. Berkley Corporation, also a participant in previous investment rounds, is a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest commercial insurance