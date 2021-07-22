FTC to Ramp Up Law Enforcement Against Illegal Manufacturer Repair Restrictions

Commission unanimously adopts policy statement aimed at restoring Right to Repair for small businesses, workers, consumers, and government entities.

The Federal Trade Commission yesterday unanimously voted to ramp up law enforcement against repair restrictions that prevent small businesses, workers, consumers, and even government entities from fixing their own products. The policy statement adopted today is aimed at manufacturers’ practices that make it extremely difficult for purchasers to repair their products or shop around for other service providers to do it for them. By enforcing against restrictions that violate antitrust or consumer protection laws, the Commission is taking important steps to