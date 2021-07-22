AkzoNobel Sets Carbon Reduction Target to Tackle Climate Change

AkzoNobel is following up on its commitment to setting science-based sustainability targets by announcing carbon reduction targets for the full value chain. AkzoNobel’s target is to reduce carbon emissions for the whole value chain by 42% by 2030 versus a 2020 baseline. This will apply to the company’s own operations, as well as its partners, such as customers and suppliers. Currently being officially validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the target will further sharpen and accelerate the company’s vision for its own People. Planet. Paint. approach to sustainable business, which was launched in 2019.

The company has aligned its