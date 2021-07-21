Thatcham Research Launches EV Training Program

Thatcham Research is supporting the pressing need for automotive businesses and their employees to learn how to handle Electric Vehicles safely and effectively by unveiling a new ‘EV Ready’ Training Program.

The UK Government’s decision to bring forward its ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars to 2030, has increased consumer demand for zero-emissions vehicles. As the dynamic of the car parc continues to shift, businesses must act now to ensure they have the specialist EV skills and knowledge to handle these technically-advanced vehicles.

The ‘EV Ready’ Training Programme is essential to the future success of vehicle repairers,