Boyd Group Selects Opus IVS as Diagnostic Partner

Opus IVS announced that Boyd Group Services Inc., which operates as Gerber Collision & Glass in the United States and as Boyd Auto Body & Glass and Assured Automotive in Canada, has entered into an agreement to deploy the Opus IVS, formerly known as Drew Technologies, collision scanning solution to all locations. Boyd worked with Opus IVS to create an efficient workflow process on DriveSafe – allowing shops to improve cycle time while performing pre-scan, post-scan, OE scanning, flash programming, and ADAS calibrations. The solution is fully integrated with CCC ONE software in the United States, giving locations one consistent