Boyd Group Acquires Collision Repair Center in Wisconsin

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the acquisition of a collision repair center in Appleton, Wisc.

This new Gerber Collision & Glass repair center operated as Peotter’s Collision Center at its current location since 1992. Appleton is the county seat of Outagamie County and the sixth largest city in Wisconsin.

“We welcome the Appleton team to our Gerber family as we expand our footprint in the Wisconsin region,” said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. “The addition of this repair center further assists our customers and insurance partners in this market and strengthens our brand.”