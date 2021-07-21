Boyd Group Acquires 35 Collision Works Collision Repair Centers

Adds 35 locations in Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

The Boyd Group Inc. announced an agreement to acquire Collision Works of Oklahoma, LLC a multi-store operation consisting of 35 collision repair centers located in Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. The transaction is expected to be completed within the next few weeks, subject to certain closing conditions being fulfilled.

Collision Works was founded in 1996 by Jacob Nossaman. The company has consistently grown its presence and spans the following areas: