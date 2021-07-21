AkzoNobel Reports Revenue Up 26% in Second Quarter

Revenue was also up 8% from Q2 2019 in constant currencies.

AkzoNobel reported revenue of €2.511 billion ($2.96 billion) up 26% from the second quarter of 2020 impacted by the pandemic. The result was also 29% higher in constant currencies, with volumes up 26%, mainly due to strong end market demand. According to the company, price/mix up 1%, while acquisitions added 2% to the quarter results.

Automotive and Specialty Coatings revenue was €309 million ($364.2 million) in the second quarter, up 39% compared to €222 million in the second quarter of 2020. Revenue was up 44% on a constant currency