Solera Acquires Australia-Based ENData

Solera Holdings, Inc. announced that it has entered an agreement to acquire ENData Pty Ltd, a Brisbane, Australia-based insurance technology provider. ENData’s data-driven property repairs and contents replacement solutions simplify and automate the fulfillment of insurance claims. This acquisition will further solidify Solera’s position as the leading provider of data and technology-enabled solutions that power the automation of property claims management for Property and Casualty insurers.

Through its platform, ENData partners with insurers to efficiently and dynamically allocate workstreams to participants in the property claims process. ENData delivers unmatched outcomes in terms of cost, quality, reduced workloads, and speed of