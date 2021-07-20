PPG Reports Record $4.4 Billion in Sales in Second Quarter

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today reported second quarter 2021 net sales of approximately $4.4 billion, approximately 45% higher than the prior year. Selling prices increased by 3.5% and sales volumes were higher by approximately 24% in comparison to the previous year. Favorable foreign currency translation impacted net sales by about 6%, or about $185 million, and acquisition-related sales added more than 11% year over year.

Sales volumes for automotive refinish coatings were up by about 45% aided by an easier sales comparison to the second quarter 2020 that was impacted by the pandemic, and were up a low single-digit percentage sequentially as