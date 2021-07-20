NABC and Women’s Industry Network Host Webinar July 22 to Showcase Benefits of Education Programs for First Responders

Together with the Women’s Industry Network (WIN), the National Auto Body Council (NABC) will host a webinar on Thursday July 22 at 1 p.m. (EDT) to educate collision repair professionals about the benefits of hosting a NABC First Responder Emergency Education (F.R.E.E.) program and step-by-step guidance on how to implement it.

As collision repair shops and industry leaders look for opportunities to re-engage with their communities following the past year, one program has emerged as a win-win for first responders, drivers and business owners – the NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication program.

The program helps prepare local first responder teams