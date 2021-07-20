CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Fix Auto UK Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in London Market

Fix Auto UK Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in London Market

By Leave a Comment

Fix Auto UK’s position within London has been further strengthened with the appointment of its 12th collision repair center that will serve motorists inside the M25.

Fix Auto Croxley Green owner Matthew Jedrzejczyk (R) with Fix Auto UK’s Business Development Manager Martin Willis in front of the new facility.

Formerly known as MTS Vehicle Services, the repairer will now operate as Fix Auto Croxley Green and joins the network following a fast-tracked program of development over the last 12 months by owner Matthew Jedrzejczyk.

Formed seven years ago from a single unit adjoined to his used car sales operation, the

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey