Fix Auto UK Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in London Market

Fix Auto UK’s position within London has been further strengthened with the appointment of its 12th collision repair center that will serve motorists inside the M25.

Formerly known as MTS Vehicle Services, the repairer will now operate as Fix Auto Croxley Green and joins the network following a fast-tracked program of development over the last 12 months by owner Matthew Jedrzejczyk.

Formed seven years ago from a single unit adjoined to his used car sales operation, the